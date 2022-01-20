To Keep Away Fans, An NFL Team Changes Ticket Rules.

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Nashville to face the No. 1 Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

In a highly anticipated divisional round matchup, the 1-seed Tennessee Titans will face the 2-seed Carolina Panthers.

Bengals fans are ecstatic after their first postseason victory since 1990 in the Wild Card round this past weekend.

With that in mind, The Jungle is expected to perform admirably at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee.

To combat this, the Titans have made a significant change to their ticketing policy, which will go into effect just in time for Saturday’s game.

“We want Nissan Stadium to be two-tone blue,” says the team.

As a result of limiting the transfer window, the Titans’ Vice President of Ticketing, Brooke Ellenberger, told Chris Davis of News Channel 5 that “it also limits the number of visiting team fans that we’ll have in the stadium.”

The resale of tickets in advance of the game will be much more difficult due to the shortening of the transfer window.

After purchasing a ticket, it cannot be transferred to another person until 24 hours before kickoff, which means a Bengals fan can only buy a resale ticket at 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, at 10:00 a.m. ET,

“By limiting that transfer time, some of the resale and some of that transfer activity that would occur in advance would be limited,” Ellenberger added.

The Titans will kickoff against the Bengals at 4:30 p.m. in what could be a very Tennessee-heavy stadium.

Saturday, 5:00 p.m. ET

How do you feel about the new rules?

