To leave fans fuming, a prankster turns off TVs in the St James’ Park concourse showing Newcastle vs. Manchester United.

Fans in the St James’ Park concourse are enraged after a prankster turns off TVs showing Newcastle vs. Manchester United.

On Monday, a cheeky Newcastle United fan appeared to be giggling at the expense of his fellow supporters.

Despite being heavy favorites, Manchester United drew at St James Park against relegation-threatened Newcastle.

After only seven minutes, Allan Saint-Maximin gave Toon the lead, but Edinson Cavani saved a point for the visitors.

Newcastle deserved to win all three points, but they were unable to find a late winner despite a raucous home crowd cheering them on.

Despite the fact that Newcastle had only won once in the Premier League all season, some Geordie fans were unable to tear themselves away from the action.

That is, until they were interrupted by a naughty prankster.

Supporters standing in the St James’ concourse during the dying stages of the match, watching the final stages on television, have now been captured in a hilarious video.

The cunning members of the Toon Army, no doubt in an attempt to beat matchday traffic, believed they could wait out the final seconds before dash for the car.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

However, one fan managed to get their hands on a remote for the concourse TVs, and they were caught on camera turning them off while others watched.

And, much to the joker’s delight, his actions were met with a barrage of boos as each television was turned off.

Fans will have to wait until Sunday to see their team play when they travel to Southampton.

That was after tonight’s Premier League match at Everton was called off due to the Magpies only having ELEVEN senior players available.

The postponement was caused by a combination of positive coronavirus test results and a rash of injuries.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.