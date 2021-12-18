To make up for being stuck in snowy Morecambe, Joseph Parker is out to put an end to Derek Chisora’s rivalry in a big way.

To make up for being stuck in snowy Morecambe, Joseph Parker is out to put an end to the Derek Chisora rivalry in a big way.

For training camps, the New Zealand ace swaps his tropical paradise home for the Lancashire bay, where he’ll be joined by best friend Tyson Fury and their shared trainer Andy Lee.

However, due to the harsh new covid travel restrictions, he has no idea when he will be allowed to return to his home country.

Fortunately, the 29-year-old former WBO world champion is well-liked in the area, and he flew his wife and three daughters in just before the border rules were changed.

They don’t know when they’ll be able to see their other loved ones again, so Parker is hoping for a KO victory to compensate for the cold Christmas.

He admitted, “I can’t get home to see my parents, siblings, friends, and extended family.”

“At the very least, I now have my wife and children here.”

“We’ll have to stay here for at least Christmas and New Year’s, so I need this win.”

“Morecambe isn’t like New Zealand; it’s a very quiet place that’s ideal for camp and training because all you have to do is go to the gym, live in an apartment, eat, and sleep.”

“After the fight, we’ve got a nice plan to go to Center Parcs; it’ll be a new experience for my kids because they’ve never seen snow before, and it started snowing in Morecambe as soon as they arrived; they were running outside, beanie hats on, noses turning bright red.”

“We like it here because everyone is so friendly and welcoming, and we get a lot of help.”

When Parker debuted as a violent knockout artist, he received a lot of support from the boxing community.

However, as more of his fights, both in victory and defeat, have gone the distance, his popularity has waned.

And the refreshingly candid ace admits he’s tired of a few of his own lackluster performances and that he needs to get back to thrilling the audience.

He stated, “To be honest, I don’t want to be a 12-round fighter.”

“I’d like to go in and take care of some business.”

“I haven’t done that in a long time, and it irritates me.

I’ve developed a defensive, monotonous style, and I’d like to shake things up.

“Perhaps I was just trying to be safe and counter.”

I knew my opponents weren’t the same at the start of my career, but I was always on the offensive, forcing the fight, being more aggressive, and throwing combinations.

That’s something I’d like to return to.

“I don’t want to…,” she says.

