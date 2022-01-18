To Novak Djokovic’s Situation, John McEnroe Reacts

The Situation With Novak Djokovic: John McEnroe’s Reaction

John McEnroe has weighed in on Novak Djokovic’s current situation.

Djokovic traveled to Australia for the Australian Open despite not having been vaccinated against COVID-19.

He had announced to the public that he had received a medical exemption from vaccination.

Djokovic was denied a visa and deported from Australia by Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke.

The No. 1 is now up.

The world’s No. 1 tennis player and his lawyers are considering a legal challenge to Australia’s decision.

This week, tennis legend John McEnroe expressed his thoughts on the situation.

He said on ESPN, via Tennis Head, “Listen, I’ve been part of some chaotic scenes in Australia.”

“However, what has happened in the last 12 days has surpassed all expectations.”

That is complete and total chaos.

“The last 12 days have been a complete farce.

During this, I texted Novak.

It’s complete nonsense.”

