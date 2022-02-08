To Tom Brady’s Retirement Rumors, Skip Bayless Reacts

Skip Bayless Reacts To Rumors Of Tom Brady’s Retirement

Tom Brady has stated unequivocally that his NFL career is over.

Skip Bayless believes he should reconsider his decision.

On Tuesday’s Undisputed on FS1, Bayless chastised Brady for retiring too soon.

He is, after all, 44 years old.

Last season, however, Brady continued to perform at a high level.

“My heart is screaming to me that Brady has realized what I’ve been saying from the beginning: What are you doing? You’re still playing at the highest level and you’re healthy,” Bayless tweeted.

