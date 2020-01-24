Toby Alderweireld hits back at claims of unrest in Tottenham’s squad over Jose Mourinho’s methods

Toby Alderweireld has claimed a disgruntled Tottenham player could be the source of reports suggesting dressing room unrest at the club.

It was claimed this week that the squad have become increasingly disillusioned with Jose Mourinho’s methods on the training field, with several stars believed to be shocked by an outdated long-ball approach.

But Alderweireld, who recently penned a new long-term contract at the north London outfit, played down the rumours and insisted the mood at the club was ‘positive’.

And when questioned over the claims, the Belgium international said, as reported in the Evening Standard: ‘For me, it’s nothing like that. If it was like this, I wouldn’t sign a new deal. Now, for me, it’s all positive.

‘I think we’ve been so consistent for the last four or five years, so it’s a little bit human to drop a little bit.

‘Not that you want to drop. But sometimes it doesn’t go your way and we have to find a way to get back to our level.

‘On the other hand, I think we are [joint]fifth now so we’re not doing so bad. It’s the next step that this club has taken whereby if you are fifth everyone is not happy, so that’s positive as well.

‘Let me say so again: no negativity. I don’t know where that’s come from. Maybe there’s a player that’s not happy and maybe he wants to say something?

‘It’s all possible, but from 99 percent I’m telling you we’re happy with the group.’

Mourinho’s sessions at Tottenham are said to heavily emphasise the use of long balls, flick-ons and throw-ins, and the methods have reportedly been compared to teams competing in the lower divisions.

The Champions League chasers edged beyond Norwich on Wednesday to bring their four-game winless run to an end, amid the reports suggesting growing unease with the Portuguese’s style.

But club captain Hugo Lloris, who returned from injury against the division’s basement side, also dismissed the rumours.

However, a number of Spurs stars are reportedly unhappy with Mourinho’s treatment of Tanguy Ndombele, with the 56-year-old having publicly criticised the French midfielder over his inconsistent fitness.

And as reported by Sportsmail, Danny Rose endured a heated exchange with Mauricio Pochettino’s successor after the left back was excluded from the goalless draw at Watford last week.

The former England international sought an explanation from Mourinho on Friday, before taking issue with his absence again the day after the stalemate.