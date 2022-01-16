Today, a Cowboys player’s name was misspelled.

Look at how a Cowboys player’s name was misspelled today.

The Dallas Cowboys are trailing the San Francisco 49ers early in their Divisional Round matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Midway through the second quarter, Dallas is down 10-0 to San Francisco.

The Cowboys aren’t the only ones having trouble on Sunday.

The team’s equipment staff appears to be having trouble as well.

On Sunday afternoon, one Dallas Cowboys player’s name appeared to be misspelled on the back of his uniform.

Look: Cowboys Player Has Named Spelled Wrong Today

