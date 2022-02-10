Today, a former NFL player was given a five-year sentence.

Today, a former NFL player was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Robert McCune, 42, was sentenced to five years in prison for “orchestrating a nationwide scheme to defraud a health care benefit program for retired NFL players.”

The former NFL linebacker allegedly defrauded the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, according to the Department of Justice.

McCune was the alleged mastermind behind a scheme involving several former NFL players.

The Department of Justice just announced that former NFL player, Robert McCune, has been sentenced to five years in prison for submitting 68 false and fraudulent claims for himself and others totaling $2.9M to the NFL’s retired players’ healthcare system. — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) February 9, 2022