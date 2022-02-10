Today, a former NFL player was given a five-year sentence.

Today, a former NFL player was sentenced to 5 years in prison.
According to the United States Department of Justice, Robert McCune, 42, was sentenced to five years in prison for “orchestrating a nationwide scheme to defraud a health care benefit program for retired NFL players.”
The former NFL linebacker allegedly defrauded the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, according to the Department of Justice.
McCune was the alleged mastermind behind a scheme involving several former NFL players.
Court documents show that McCune submitted false and fraudulent claims to the Plan on his own behalf and on behalf of dozens of other former NFL players. Between June 5, 2017, and April 12, 2018, he submitted 68 claims for 51 other players. The claims typically sought reimbursement of $40,000 or more for expensive medical equipment such as hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines and electromagnetic therapy devices. None of the medical equipment described in the claims was ever purchased or received. In total, McCune and his co-conspirators submitted approximately $2.9 million in fraudulent claims to the Plan.
Court documents further show that McCune obtained identifying information for other participants in the Plan, including the player’s name, insurance identification number, social security number, mailing address and/or date of birth. In exchange for submitting the false and fraudulent claims, McCune demanded kickbacks and bribes in the thousands of dollars for each claim submitted.
McCune pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud, 12 counts of health care fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft.