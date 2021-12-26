Today, a statistic about Tom Brady is going viral.

Over the course of his NFL career, Tom Brady has set numerous records.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who is 44 years old, is still breaking records as he pursues his eighth Super Bowl ring.

Brady’s brilliance was on display again on Sunday afternoon, when he and the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South division championship for 2021.

With a dominant 32-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay accomplished the feat in impressive fashion.

The Buccaneers won their first division title since 2007 and their first with Brady at the helm.

It’s still a long way from the quarterback’s most recent division title, though.

In fact, Brady has turned winning division titles into a pastime.

He clinched his 18th division in 22 seasons on Sunday afternoon.

This Tom Brady Stat Is Going Viral Today

This Tom Brady Stat Is Going Viral Today