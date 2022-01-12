Today, Alabama fans are enraged with a college football star.

Today, Alabama football fans are enraged by a college football star.

Because of his impressive skillset, Oregon defensive back Kayvon Thibodeaux has become one of the most popular players in college football.

Despite this, he’s been slammed by Alabama fans this week for comments he made during an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt.

Thibodeaux admitted to Klatt that he didn’t play college football at Alabama because he doubted his education there.

“You know what I sat back and thought about? I sat back and thought about what world do I want to be a part of? I said if I go to Alabama, I’m going to win national championships, literally,” Thibodeaux told ALcom.

“However, do I want to be known as a national champion or as a member of the world’s greatest organization?”

“What a lot of people don’t realize is that football is a national sport in the United States.

So, regardless of how good Alabama is, you can only play football in the United States, Canada, and a few other places.

But a brand like Nike, I mean, what brand associations do I want to be associated with? I already despise the stereotype that football players are dumb jocks.

Do you know what Alabama education is known for? It’s not like education on the West Coast.

“This isn’t Harvard,” says the narrator.

Thibodeaux has received a lot of backlash on Twitter for his rant about Alabama, which is unsurprising.

“You can’t make this up,” an Alabama fan tweeted, “just found out my guy was an advertising major, attempting to drag Alabama’s education programs while our Advertising and PR program is ranked number ONE in the country.”

Just found out my guy was an advertising major, attempting to drag Alabama’s education programs while our Advertising and PR program is ranked number ONE in the country, you can’t make this up 😭😭 https://t.co/CGbbJlbwDh — kenz 🥋 (@mackenzi_dugan) January 12, 2022

Heads up to any alumni… you should check with Kayvon to find out if your degree has any meaning https://t.co/Ck9CmUYHDx — Barstool Bama🏆🥋 (@BarstoolAlabama) January 12, 2022