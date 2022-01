Today, an NFL player is wearing special John Madden cleats.

On his gameday cleats, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs has an awesome tribute to John Madden.

He has a picture of Madden on both cleats, as well as the years he was alive before he died earlier this week.

Look: NFL Star Wearing Special John Madden Cleats Today

