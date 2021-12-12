Today, an old Urban Meyer graphic has gone viral.

Take a look at this old Urban Meyer graphic that has gone viral today.
In the aftermath of Saturday’s troubling NFLcom report, an old Urban Meyer graphic has gone viral on social media.
Meyer’s time in Jacksonville was chronicled in depth by NFLcom on Saturday.
Meyer has had some tense interactions with players and staff, according to the report.
The following is taken from the report:
Meyer has not confirmed calling his coaches “losers,” but he has admitted to being harsh with them.
This old FOX graphic is trending on social media in the aftermath of the latest Urban Meyer drama.
During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he’s a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, according to several people informed of the contents of the meeting, challenging each coach individually to explain when they’ve ever won and forcing them to defend their résumés.
— Richard🎅🏿Johnson (@RJ_Writes) December 12, 2021