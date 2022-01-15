Today, Arsenal received yet another positive Covid test from player testing… but only after Tottenham’s game was canceled.

The Premier League agreed to the Gunners’ request to postpone their match against Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal players were unavailable due to Covid, injuries, and being away at the Africa Cup of Nations when the decision was made.

However, it has been claimed that the Covid factor in the postponement was minor because Mikel Arteta’s team has few cases.

However, just hours after the match was called off, The Athletic is reporting that Arsenal has another positive test.

This case was not taken into account when the game was postponed.

Apart from the Covid cases in the squad, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, and Omar Rekik are all playing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Granit Xhaka has also been ruled out following his red card against Liverpool on Thursday.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Folarin Balogun, meanwhile, were recently loaned out.

“Following a request from Arsenal FC, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, which was scheduled to be played at 4:30pm on Sunday 16 January,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“The Board accepted Arsenal’s application despite the club having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).”

“The decision was made due to a combination of COVID-19, current and recent injuries, and players on African Cup of Nations duty.”

“If COVID-19 infections are a factor in their request, any club can request a postponement.”

Spurs retaliated with an aggressive statement of their own.

“We are extremely surprised that this application has been approved,” the letter read.

“We were disqualified from the European Conference League after a significant number of COVID cases forced us to reschedule a match, and our application to move our Leicester match was denied – only to be rescheduled when Leicester applied.”

“The original intent of the guidance – here – was to deal with player availability directly impacted by COVID cases, resulting in depleted squads that, when combined with injuries, would leave the club unable to field a team.”

“We don’t believe it was the intention to deal with player availability unrelated to COVID, but we may be seeing the unintended consequences of this rule now.”

“It’s critical to have clarity and consistency in how the rule is applied.”

