Today at the Cotton Bowl, there are some special guests.

Today at the Cotton Bowl, there are some very special guests.

The Cowboys are playing at home this Sunday, and because they don’t have to travel, a couple of Dallas players are paying a visit to their alma mater in the Cotton Bowl.

Amari Cooper and Trevon Diggs, both former Alabama standouts, are on the bench for the Crimson Tide’s game against Cincinnati this afternoon.

They watched their old program jump out to a 17-3 lead over the underdog Bearcats in the first half.

Cooper and Diggs received standing ovations when they were shown on the massive screen at Jerry World, according to The Athletic’s Cowboys beat writer Jon Machota.

