Today, Colin Cowherd has a direct message for Dak Prescott.

Today, Colin Cowherd sends Dak Prescott a direct message.

On Monday, Colin Cowherd spent the first half of his show bashing Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott has been hammered for his performance against the 49ers on Sunday.

With little time remaining and no timeout, Prescott ran a quarterback draw with a 23-17 deficit.

The Cowboys quarterback attempted to spike the ball and stop the clock after a big gain, but he was unable to do so. It was a horrible sequence from Prescott and the Cowboys offense.

On Monday afternoon, Cowherd chastised the franchise quarterback for his play.

“Every year, you pay Dak (dollar)40 million.

Cowherd said, “I want to see big boy throws.”

“A quarterback draw would not have been done by Tom Brady.

Matt Stafford refused to do a quarterback draw tonight.

A quarterback draw was out for Mahomes.

Peyton Manning refused to participate in a quarterback competition.

Josh Allen now has the ability to do so.

He’d most likely outrun everyone and score a touchdown.

Josh Allen is not Dak.

“… I’m paying you (dollar)40 million per year to stay put.

I’m not even paying you that much money to beat the NFC East.

It’s a shambolic division.

I’m paying you to throw big boy throws during times of crisis.

I’m not paying you to do a quarterback draw and race down to the final two seconds.”

