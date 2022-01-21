Today, Eric Bieniemy is in an interview for the position of NFL head coach.

Eric Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been a top coaching candidate in the NFL for several years.

Despite numerous interviews, he has yet to land a head coaching position.

Bieniemy is interviewing with the Denver Broncos today, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Bieniemy will be interviewed by the head coach for the first time in this cycle.

Bieniemy reportedly interviewed for all of the open head coaching positions last year.

All seven teams, however, turned him down.

This year, there are eight vacancies that have yet to be filled.

The Denver Broncos, on the other hand, might be the best fit for Bieniemy.

Broncos fans would be thrilled to have him, given his strong ties to Colorado and the fact that the Broncos and Chiefs are in the same division.

Eric Bieniemy Interviewing For NFL Head Coaching Job Today

Eric Bieniemy Interviewing For NFL Head Coaching Job Today