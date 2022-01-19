Today, ESPN made a big announcement about a new NBA reporter.
Kendra Andrews has been hired as an NBA reporter by ESPN, and she will make her debut later today.
At 3 p.m., Andrews will appear on NBA Today.
Her sister Malika hosts the show ET.
Andrews will report on the Golden State Warriors for ESPN and appear on a variety of network news and information platforms.
