Today, every seat in the Cowboys’ stadium has a one-word towel.

Today, every seat in the Cowboys’ stadium has a 1-Word towel.

For this afternoon’s playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have only one goal in mind.

At ATandT Stadium, it is prominently displayed on every seat.

As part of a “white out” for today’s wild card matchup, fans at Jerry World will be given free towels.

Every towel features the Cowboys’ star logo and the words “Victory” in blue letters.

It’s worth looking into.

