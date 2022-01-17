Today, everyone is praising Tony Romo for his performance.

The Dallas Cowboys chose rookie Dak Prescott over Tony Romo, who had suffered an injury in the preseason, as their quarterback in 2016.

That year, the Cowboys were unable to make a deep playoff run, falling in the Divisional Round to the Packers.

On Sunday, Dallas is also facing an early postseason exit.

On Sunday afternoon, Dallas is trailing San Francisco 23-7.

Fans joke on social media that after what happened in 2016, a part of Romo must enjoy watching Prescott struggle at quarterback.

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tony Romo Today

i’ll never forgive them for not starting romo over dak in 2016 — tim cato (@tim_cato) January 16, 2022

How many times has Tony Romo said “Dak’s holding on to the ball way too long”? Well we’ve all been saying it — The Silver & Blue (@TheSilverBlue2) January 16, 2022

Romo is a better man than me. I would he hating on every mistake dak makes if I were him — kyle (@knicks_tape99) January 16, 2022