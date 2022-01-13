Today, everyone is praising Zion Williamson for his performance.

Zion Williamson’s value to the New Orleans Pelicans appears to be dwindling as he struggles to return to the team.

There’s a lot of buzz on social media right now because of a big trade.

The New York Knicks are rumored to be acquiring small forward Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade this morning.

The move reunites Reddish with his former Duke teammate, star guard RJ Barrett.

Barrett and Reddish did, however, have a third Duke teammate in Zion Williamson.

In the 2018-19 season, the three of them took the college basketball world by storm, winning the ACC title and reaching the Elite Eight.

Everyone expects the Knicks to make a move for Zion now that Barrett and Reddish have reunited.

Fans want to believe that the Knicks will try to trade for him at some point.

