Today, everyone is sending Mike Leach the same message.

Today’s message to Mike Leach is the same from everyone.

Coach Mike Leach of Mississippi State has come under fire for comments he made about bowl games.

Leach has stated that he does not support players skipping bowl games.

Players have started skipping non-College Football Playoff bowl games in favor of NFL games over the years.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, Leach said, “You have an obligation to the place that helped build and develop you and finish it out in the bowl.”

“It’s a part of it.”

You owe it to your team, your fans, and your coaches, and it’s the strangest thing in the world to me.”

“Someone says, ‘I can’t play another game,'” Leach explained.

“They believe they’ll have a storied 10-year NFL career, and then they’ll be unable to play another college game.”

That’s ludicrous.

Guys will join the NFL, make the Pro Bowl, and then play in the Pro Bowl.

It’s one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever seen, and it’s also selfish.”

Leach has the right to his own opinion.

College football coaches, on the other hand, are known to leave their teams before bowl games.

On Sunday, everyone is reminding Leach of this.

Now do coaches opting out. https://t.co/nwKxrJEsHu — Anish Shroff (@AnishESPN) December 12, 2021