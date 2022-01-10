Today, everyone is talking about the Eagles in the same way.

Today, everyone is praising the Eagles.

In one of the biggest offseason moves, the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts last year.

We have a clear winner by the end of the regular season in 2021.

Philadelphia has earned a Wild Card berth in the NFC playoffs, while Indianapolis was stunned by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, falling out of the AFC playoff race.

The Eagles have been dubbed “clear winners” of the blockbuster quarterback trade by fans on social media.

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Eagles Today

The Colts-Eagles trade summary: Colts received: Carson Wentz Eagles received: Top-20 pick, 3rd rd pick, $103M in cap relief Eagles made the playoffs, the Colts did not 👀 pic.twitter.com/FDh4IzwSyz — PFF (@PFF) January 9, 2022

The #Eagles are better off after trading Carson Wentz. That was obvious as soon as the traded happened. They have a better QB. They have more draft assets. They will have more cap space. The organization needed a reset. They got it in a major way with that trade. — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 9, 2022

Jalen Hurts brought a team that was 4-12 last season to the playoffs this season. Carson Wentz missed the playoffs with a team that went 11-5 last season. The Eagles won that trade big time. — Michelle Magdziuk (@BallBlastEm) January 9, 2022