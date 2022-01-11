Today, five Alabama players entered the transfer portal.

Today, five Alabama players made their way into the transfer portal.

Several Alabama players were quick to sign up for the transfer portal.

Five players, including a key tight end, entered the portal just one day after the Crimson Tide lost in the National Championship to the Bulldogs.

The most well-known name on the list is Jahleel Billingsley.

This season, the tight end had 17 receptions for 256 yards and three touchdowns, but only 12 yards on Monday night.

Drew Sanders, who had 24 total tackles and one sack, is the second-most prominent name on the list.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, the other three players in the portal are Tommy Brown, Paul Tyson, and King Mwikuta.

5 Alabama Players Entered The Transfer Portal Today

5 Alabama Players Entered The Transfer Portal Today