Today, Iowa football received a major boost for 2022.

Today, Iowa Football got a major boost for 2022.

He’s returned.

Linebacker Jack Campbell will return to Iowa for another season, the Hawkeyes announced on Wednesday.

“Jack is Back,” says the show’s official handle.

In 2021, he led the country in total tackles, and he’ll be back in the Black and Gold in 2022,” the team said in a statement.

“First and foremost, I’d like to express my gratitude to my teammates and coaching staff for making this such a memorable year.”

I made a lot of memories with a fantastic group of people.”

Jack is Back. He led the nation in total tackles in 2021, and he’ll be back in the Black & Gold in 2022.@jackcampbell133 | #Hawkeyespic.twitter.com/6v43J605BE — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) January 12, 2022