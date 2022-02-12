Today is Bryan Harsin’s return to Auburn.

Look who’s back at Auburn today: Bryan Harsin.
The investigation is now completed.
Auburn’s head coach, Bryan Harsin, will return for the 2018-19 season.
He can now enjoy his life.
Harsin went to No. 1 to celebrate his good fortune.
On Saturday, Auburn will compete in an SEC game against Texas A&M.
The Auburn football coach was seen hanging out with the student section on the courtside.
He appeared to be having a good time.
Take a look around.
Look: Bryan Harsin Is Back At Auburn Today
Look: Bryan Harsin Is Back At Auburn Today
Bryan Harsin is in the building. pic.twitter.com/IAIHRK32qk
— Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) February 12, 2022