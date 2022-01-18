Today is rumored to be Ben McAdoo’s interview for the position of offensive coordinator.

According to reports, Ben McAdoo will be interviewed for the position of offensive coordinator today.

Next season, Ben McAdoo could return to an NFL team in a significant role.

McAdoo is set to interview with the Carolina Panthers for their offensive coordinator position on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

This season, McAdoo worked as a consultant for the Cowboys.

Ben McAdoo Reportedly Has Offensive Coordinator Interview Today

