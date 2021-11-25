Today is Thanksgiving Day, and there are three NFL games scheduled.

This Thanksgiving, NFL fans will be treated to three exciting matchups on the schedule.

The action begins with a matchup between the Bears and Lions in the NFC North.

Even though their records aren’t great, there will be a lot of people watching because Bears coach Matt Navy’s job may be on the line.

An interconference matchup between the Cowboys and the Raiders follows the Bears-Lions game.

There’s a good chance we’ll see a shootout, especially if Dak Prescott and Derek Carr are on their game.

The showdown between the Bills and the Saints, who are both in desperate need of a win after a blowout loss to Indianapolis, will round out the festivities.

New Orleans, on the other hand, is on a three-game losing streak.

The Saints will be without Marcus Davenport, Alvin Kamara, and Ryan Ramczyk tonight.

For the three games, here are the kickoff times and television channels:

Mike Tirico and Saints legend Drew Brees will call the game between the Bills and the Saints.

At halftime, the team will pay tribute to the potential Hall of Famer.

For NFL fans, Thanksgiving will be a thrilling experience.

Today is Thanksgiving Day, and there are three NFL games on the schedule.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

There Are 3 NFL Games Today – Here’s The Thanksgiving Schedule

There Are 3 NFL Games Today – Here’s The Thanksgiving Schedule