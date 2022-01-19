Today is the deadline for the NFL to respond to the lawsuit filed by Jon Gruden.

Today is the deadline for the NFL to respond to the Jon Gruden lawsuit.

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit in Nevada state court against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell.

To say the least, the most recent update on this situation is very intriguing.

The NFL’s response to Gruden’s lawsuit is due on Wednesday, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

The NFL, according to Kaplan, will try to force the case into arbitration while also attempting to dismiss it.

A similar prediction was made earlier this week by Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

“As previously explained, the NFL will almost certainly file a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that Gruden must submit the dispute to arbitration under his Raiders contract or any other document to which the league can plausibly point,” Florio wrote on ProFootballTalk.

