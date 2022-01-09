Today, Jim Nantz will not be on the show with Tony Romo.

On this NFL Sunday, the main CBS broadcasting team will look and sound a little different.

Jim Nantz will not be in the booth as he usually is.

Nantz was placed in health and safety protocols for COVID-19 on Friday, according to reports.

As a result, he has decided not to work this weekend.

Tom McCarthy, who currently serves as the play-by-play announcer for another CBS team, will fill in for Nantz alongside Tony Romo.

At 4:25 p.m., the two will broadcast Bucs-Panthers.

ET, with Tracy Wolfson on the sidelines as usual.

Jim Nantz Won’t Be On The Broadcast With Tony Romo Today

Jim Nantz Won’t Be On The Broadcast With Tony Romo Today