Today, Jim Nantz will not be on the show with Tony Romo.

On this NFL Sunday, the main CBS broadcasting team will look and sound a little different.
Jim Nantz will not be in the booth as he usually is.
Nantz was placed in health and safety protocols for COVID-19 on Friday, according to reports.
As a result, he has decided not to work this weekend.
Tom McCarthy, who currently serves as the play-by-play announcer for another CBS team, will fill in for Nantz alongside Tony Romo.
At 4:25 p.m., the two will broadcast Bucs-Panthers.
ET, with Tracy Wolfson on the sidelines as usual.
