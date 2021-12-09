Today, Joe Burrow made a big step forward in practice.

Last weekend’s humiliating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals cost Joe Burrow his job.

The franchise quarterback spent much of the game with a dislocated pinky that caused him a lot of pain.

Despite Burrow’s assurances that he would not miss any time as a result of the injury, his availability for the Bengals’ Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers has been called into question.

The release of a report on Thursday should allay some of those fears.

Burrow was out on the field at practice on Thursday, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Most importantly, as warm-ups began, he was throwing.

“I just gave the media 30 minutes of practice.”

On Twitter, Dehner Jr. said, “Burrow did exactly what you’d want to see.”

“I threw a few long, short with a little force, and mid-range with a little touch.”

Tapeglove isn’t present.

I didn’t participate in every drill, but I saw enough to be confident in my pinky’s condition on Sunday.”

Joe Burrow out here and throwing as warm ups begin at #Bengals practice. He did not throw yesterday. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 9, 2021