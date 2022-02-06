TODAY’S Six Nations rugby match between France and Italy: Kick-off time, TV channel, free live stream, team news

When France takes on Italy, they will be looking to start their Six Nations campaign on the right foot.

As they host the competition’s whipping boys, who haven’t won a match since 2015, nothing less than a bonus point victory will suffice.

The French, like Wales and England, will be without their captain for the Six Nations due to a knee injury to Charles Ollivon.

Les Bleus, on the other hand, will have every reason to be optimistic heading into the tournament after winning all of their Autumn Internationals, including a 40-25 thrashing of New Zealand.

Former All Blacks fullback Kieran Crowley has been appointed as the new manager of Italy.

In his first match in charge during the Autumn Internationals, the Azzurri put up a valiant fight against New Zealand, but were soundly defeated 47-9.

Argentina beat them 37-16, but they beat Uruguay 17-10.

180° F. France

1001 is a number.

Italy has a score of 301.

*Betfair odds are current as of Thursday, February 3rd.