Today, Lions fans got a classy message from Matthew Stafford.

Today, Matthew Stafford sent a classy message to Lions fans.

Matthew Stafford won his first playoff game and led the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl in his first season with the team after leaving the Detroit Lions.

But he’s not forgetting about the team he’s left behind.

Stafford made it clear to the media on Monday that he still has fond memories of the Motor City.

When it came to his former team and city, he only had good things to say about them.

“The fans in Detroit were incredibly loyal and passionate,” Stafford said.

“You want your fans to be everything you want them to be… I’ll always have a soft spot for Detroit.”

Stafford spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, making the Pro Bowl three times and leading the team to the playoffs twice.

He is the Lions’ all-time leading passer and has led the team to respectability on several occasions.

