Today, Oklahoma fans got a blunt message from Colin Cowherd.

Today, Colin Cowherd had a direct message for Oklahoma fans.

Caleb Williams is expected to follow Lincoln Riley to USC, despite the fact that an official announcement has yet to be made. This is a move that some Oklahoma fans are not happy with.

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd used Twitter this afternoon to criticize Oklahoma’s fan base in an attempt to stay ahead of the curve.

Cowherd appears to be fed up with Oklahoma fans shaming Riley.

On Monday, Cowherd tweeted, “I see Oklahoma Sooner fans are obsessed with Lincoln Riley again today.”

“It’s been 67 weeks? Oh, wait, I forgot, he’s no good, and they were relieved to see him go.”

It’s ‘the way he left.’ I was just trying to keep up.”

