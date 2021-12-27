Today, one NFL team reportedly sent everyone home.

Today, one NFL team is said to have sent everyone home.

Another NFL team is dealing with a massive outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests this week, so stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

They’ve also sent everyone home while they try to figure out what’s going on.

Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers announced on Monday that everyone in the building would be sent home today.

More positive COVID-19 tests were reported this morning by the team, which he described as “a somewhat significant” number.

Although the exact number of positive tests in Carolina is unknown at this time, Rhule remains optimistic.

Rhule stated that he expects players to return to the facility on Wednesday.

The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in an attempt to snap a five-game losing streak.

They are 5-10 and have the league’s second-longest losing streak.

