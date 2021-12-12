Today, Shannon Sharpe has a straightforward message for the Raiders.

The Raiders from Las Vegas arrived in Kansas City full of self-assurance.

The team even held its pregame meeting on the logo in Arrowhead Stadium before Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

The Raiders, however, were run off the field on Sunday afternoon, rather than backing up their antics during the game.

Kansas City thrashed its AFC West rival 48-9 at home, maintaining a commanding lead in the division.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 32-point halftime lead and never looked back on their way to a 9-4 record.

Kansas City’s response to the Raiders converging on the logo in Arrowhead during pregame made Las Vegas look a little silly.

Shannon Sharpe was one of those who chastised the Raiders for acting in such a way only to be defeated.

“Do you think the Raiders will meet on someone else’s logo before the game?”

Sharpe tweeted, “I got exactly what they were looking for, a–whipping.”

