Today, the College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll was released.

With college baseball set to begin in exactly one month, it’s time to look over the preseason top 25.

Texas is ranked first in the preseason polls.

The Longhorns are ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history.

D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 25 is ranked number one.

Texas returns a lot of talent for the 2021 season, including a few key pitchers from a staff that helped the team reach the national semifinals last year in Omaha.

The rest of the top five teams are all from the SEC, with Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss all ranking near the top of the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25.

Stanford, Oklahoma State, LSU, Florida, and North Carolina State rounded out the top ten.

Here’s the complete top 25, courtesy of D1Baseball:

This year’s list features nine teams that were not ranked in the preseason.

The top 25 will, of course, change throughout the season.

Do you think the current top 25 is accurate?

College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released Today

College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released Today