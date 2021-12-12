Today, the Cowboys could have a significant offensive line advantage.

Today, the Cowboys may have a significant offensive line advantage.

While the Cowboys will be without one of their top running backs today, the offensive line should benefit from the break in terms of pass blocking.

The Washington Football Team will start the season without all four of its top edge rushers.

Due to a torn ACL, second-year standout Chase Young is out, while Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams, and Casey Toohill are all on the ReserveCOVID-19 list.

In total, the Washington lineup will be missing 8.5 sacks and 26 quarterback hits.

This season, WFT has totaled 24 sacks and 78 hits.

Cowboys Could Have Big Advantage On Offensive Line Today

Cowboys Could Have Big Advantage On Offensive Line Today