Today, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed two futures contracts.

With a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season came to a close.

The feared Chiefs offense was no match for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and his teammates.

In the 42-21 victory, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns.

The Steelers are already planning for the future now that their season is over.

No decision on their veteran quarterback has been made yet, though all indications point to Roethlisberger retiring.

The Steelers made three changes on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor, the team has agreed to a one-year deal with long-snapper Christian Kuntz.

ReserveFuture contracts were also signed by defensive back Isaiah Johnson and wide receiver Steven Sims.

Steelers Signed 2 Players To Futures Contracts Today

Steelers Signed 2 Players To Futures Contracts Today