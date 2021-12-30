Today, the sports world honors LeBron James and Tiger Woods.

Today, the sporting world honors LeBron James and Tiger Woods.

LeBron James was born on December 30, 1984, the same day Tiger Woods turned nine years old.

Tiger is still chasing Jack Nicklaus’ all-time majors record at the age of 46, while the Lakers’ star is still going strong at 37.

Both of them have so far defied Father Time in their respective careers.

On Twitter, fans have been joking about the two athletes sharing the same birthday.

Some people wonder why Nike has never attempted to connect the two, while others wonder if they exchange birthday greetings.

Sports World Celebrates LeBron James, Tiger Woods Today

So weird that Tiger and LeBron share the same birthday and Nike hasn’t done anything to tie the two together. The Birthday Pack

The Tiger and Lion

The Tiger and the King

LeBron Vs Tiger Pack

The Liger Pack

The Chosen Ones I don’t know. Something. — Jacques Slade (@kustoo) December 30, 2021

Do you think Tiger and LeBron FaceTime to wish each other a happy birthday? I like to think Tiger and LeBron FaceTime to wish each other a happy birthday. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) December 30, 2021

Happy Birthday to LeBron James and Tiger Woods. December 30 Greatness 🐐 🐅 👑 pic.twitter.com/HiOMwfMFhV — betJACK (@betJACK) December 30, 2021