Today, the sports world honors LeBron James and Tiger Woods.

Today, the sporting world honors LeBron James and Tiger Woods.
For golf legend Tiger Woods and NBA superstar LeBron James, it’s a historic day in sports.
Today is December 30th, which also happens to be LeBron James’ and Tiger Woods’ birthdays.
LeBron James was born on December 30, 1984, the same day Tiger Woods turned nine years old.
Tiger is still chasing Jack Nicklaus’ all-time majors record at the age of 46, while the Lakers’ star is still going strong at 37.
Both of them have so far defied Father Time in their respective careers.
On Twitter, fans have been joking about the two athletes sharing the same birthday.
Some people wonder why Nike has never attempted to connect the two, while others wonder if they exchange birthday greetings.
The LeBron-Tiger 12/30 Birthday Card
(📷 by @findyourtrove) pic.twitter.com/SyXjst0WbA
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 30, 2021
So weird that Tiger and LeBron share the same birthday and Nike hasn’t done anything to tie the two together.
The Birthday Pack
The Tiger and Lion
The Tiger and the King
LeBron Vs Tiger Pack
The Liger Pack
The Chosen Ones
I don’t know. Something.
— Jacques Slade (@kustoo) December 30, 2021
Do you think Tiger and LeBron FaceTime to wish each other a happy birthday?
I like to think Tiger and LeBron FaceTime to wish each other a happy birthday.
— Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) December 30, 2021
Happy Birthday to LeBron James and Tiger Woods.
December 30 Greatness 🐐 🐅 👑 pic.twitter.com/HiOMwfMFhV
— betJACK (@betJACK) December 30, 2021
Remarkable day for birth of iconic athletes: Sandy Koufax 1935; Tiger Woods 1975; Lebron James 1985. Also, Rudyard Kipling in 1865 and TWO of the Monkees–Mike Nesmith, 1942 and Davey Jones 1945. This date did NOT monkey around. (Sorry)….
— John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) December 30, 2021