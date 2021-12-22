Today, there is only one CFB bowl game – check out the schedule.

Today, there is only one CFB bowl game – here’s the schedule
This evening’s college football bowl game is a rare Wednesday night matchup.
The Missouri Tigers will play the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl tonight at 8 p.m., which will be the only bowl game of the day.
ET (Extraterrestrial Time)
𝙸𝚃’𝚂 𝙰 𝙱𝙾𝚆𝙻 𝙶𝙰𝙼𝙴𝙳𝙰𝚈 😤
🎳 @ArmedForcesBowl
🆚 Missouri
⏰ 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET
🏟 Amon G. Carter Stadium
📺 ESPN
📱 https://t.co/6PsRC4nEyX
📊 https://t.co/lfSYA00hHE#GoArmy | #LastoftheHard | #LMAFBpic.twitter.com/F8JtYeuY0e
— Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) December 22, 2021