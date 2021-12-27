Today, there is only one college football bowl game: here’s the schedule.

Today’s College Football Bowl Game Schedule is as follows:

The college football bowl season begins today, with another game set to kick off the final week of 2021.

In an earlier than usual matchup, Western Michigan will face Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl.

It will begin at 11 a.m.

After becoming bowl eligible in the tenth game of the season, Western Michigan finished 7-5.

The Broncos defeated the Akron Zips 45-40 in a high-scoring game to improve to 6-4.

Western Michigan lost to Eastern Michigan after that game, but finished the regular season with a 42-21 win over Northern Illinois.

Nevada, on the other hand, finished the regular season with an 8-4 record.

The Wolfpack went 7-2 in their first nine games before dropping two of their final three.

