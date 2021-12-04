Today, Tim Tebow has only one piece of advice for Bryce Young.

Bryce Young has earned every accolade he has received during his college football career.

However, Alabama’s quarterback has yet to face a defense with the talent of Georgia’s.

Tim Tebow discussed the SEC Championship Game during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Saturday.

He also gave Young some tips on how to deal with Georgia’s defense.

Young, according to Tebow, must get the ball out quickly this afternoon against the Bulldogs.

“It has to start with the offensive line for Bryce Young and this Alabama offense,” Tebow said. “It has to start with the offensive line for Bryce Young and this Alabama offense.”

So, if I’m Bryce Young, I’m motivating my offensive line while also attempting to get the ball out as quickly as possible.

This year, if he gets the ball out of his hands in under 2.5 seconds, he’ll have 19 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

In yards after catch, his receivers rank third.”

Tebow also wants Young to make quick decisions because Alabama has the playmakers to punish Georgia.

“Even though Georgia’s defense is excellent, they don’t always get to the quarterback quickly.

Actually, they’re the second-slowest team in the SEC, so I’m getting it out of my hands as soon as possible, and I know I have a bunch of playmakers outside who can make even these great Georgia players miss once in a while, so we might be able to take it to the house.”

In John Metchie and Jameson Williams, Young has two explosive wideouts on his roster.

At any point in time, they have the ability to make a big play.

Young’s performance against Georgia’s defense will be seen very soon.

At 4 p.m., the SEC Championship Game will be played.

