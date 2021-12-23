Today’s CFB Bowl Schedule includes two games.

Here’s the schedule for today’s CFB Bowl Games.

On Wednesday night, college football fans could only watch one bowl game – thankfully, it was a good one.

In the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, the Missouri Tigers faced the Army Black Knights.

Missouri had a strong start and led 13-7 at halftime.

The Black Knights, on the other hand, stormed back in the second half, eventually winning 24-22 on a walk-off field goal.

That game was sufficient to keep fans entertained until today.

There are two bowl games on the schedule for Thursday afternoon.

The schedule is as follows:

The former will serve as a tasty appetizer for the game that fans are most looking forward to.

The UCF-Florida matchup sold out in less than two days.

Who is going to take the victory?

