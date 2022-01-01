Today’s CFB World Reaction To Kirk Herbstreit’s Controversial Remark

Today, CFB World reacts to Kirk Herbstreit’s divisive remark.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made headlines on Saturday morning with his remarks about the state of the game today.

Herbstreit said, “I just don’t get it.”

“How is it meaningless to play football and compete if you don’t make it to the Playoffs? Isn’t that what we do as football players?”

I’m not sure if increasing the size will make a difference.

No, I don’t think so.

This generation of players, I believe, simply does not care for football.”

Naturally, this sparked a social media firestorm.

Some fans agree, believing that players should be grateful for the opportunity to play another game.

Others believe that giving players control over their own destiny is a good thing.

“This sort of thing always seems to be on the verge of making an actual point.”

When two dialog options are available, the dumb one is always chosen.

‘Players don’t care as much about bowls as they used to, so [option 1]what can we do that they WILL care about?’ [or option 2]they’re entitled,’ said college football analyst Jason Kirk.

