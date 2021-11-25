Today’s Cowboys-Raiders Game: ESPN Computer Prediction

Today’s Cowboys-Raiders Game: ESPN’s Computer Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Las Vegas Raiders in their annual Thanksgiving Day game later this afternoon.

Both teams arrive with the goal of regaining their footing.

After a 5-2 start, the Raiders have lost three in a row to fall to 5-5.

Dallas, on the other hand, has dropped two of three games but remains in first place in the NFC East with a 7-3 record.

The Cowboys will be without star wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, which will be a major disadvantage.

Cooper is still out with COVID-19, and Lamb was concussed in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and did not clear protocol.

We can expect a lot of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as a result of this.

During their three-game losing streak, the Raiders have been beaten by Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon (123 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and the Giants’ Devontae Booker and Eli Penny (134 yards).

The final FPI prediction for the Cowboys-Raiders game has been released, and the computer favors the home team heavily.

The second game of today’s NFL Thanksgiving triple-header is between the Cowboys and the Raiders.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m.

CBS at 2:00 a.m. ET

