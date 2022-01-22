Today’s game against the Browns will be without six Bengals.

Today’s game against the Ravens will be without six Bengals players.

When the Cincinnati Bengals face the one-seed Tennessee Titans this afternoon, they won’t be at full strength.

Last Saturday, the Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 to advance to the Divisional Round this weekend.

The Tennessee Titans will be their opponent tonight.

As a result, the Titans received a first-round bye and some much-needed rest.

In their matchup with Cincinnati, they’ll be close to full strength.

In contrast, the Bengals will be without a few key players.

WR Stanley Morgan, WR Trent Irwin, RB Trayveon Williams, OL Fred Johnson, CB Vernon Hargreaves, and DE Wyatt Ray will all be out for the Bengals.

