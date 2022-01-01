GAME OF THE DAY: Arsenal vs.

TODAY’S GAME: Arsenal vs. Manchester City LIVE: Stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time

CAN Mikel Arteta finally defeat his former coach Pep Guardiola in the Premier League?

Arsene Wenger has yet to score a league goal against Manchester City, who are riding a 10-game winning streak.

The Gunners have been in superb form recently, but their game against Wolves on December 28 was postponed, and they haven’t played since a 5-0 victory on Boxing Day.

Their recent form is a significant improvement over their first three Premier League games of the season, in which they lost three in a row, including today’s opponents.

City extended their lead over Chelsea to eight points with a 1-0 victory at Brentford, and they appear to be on track to defend their title this season.

Their ten-game winning streak is concerning for the rest of the league.

Arsenal will also be without manager Arteta, who received a Covid-19 diagnosis on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta has been ruled out of Arsenal’s squad after testing positive for Covid-19.

Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were all left out of the Boxing Day win over Norwich due to isolation.

It’s also unclear if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be called up from the bench.

After missing the win over Brentford, Rodri, John Stones, and Kyle Walker are all doubtful for City.

Both Jack Grealish and Phil Foden returned to that game and are expected to return.

*At the time of publication, Betfair odds were accurate.

We’ll keep you updated on all the action from the Emirates Stadium in our live blog…

Another victory for the city is a given.

Arsenal may have won their last five games, scoring 19 goals and conceding only twice, but the bookies do not believe they have a chance against Manchester City.

To all of you, a very happy New Year!

Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of Arsenal’s match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The first Premier League match of 2022 will be between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

City will be looking for their 11th consecutive win when they travel to London in the new year, having pulled away from Chelsea and Liverpool in December.

Arsenal will be hoping to start the new year off the same way they ended the previous one, with five straight wins in all competitions.

Today’s match will demonstrate how far Mikel Arteta’s young team has come…

