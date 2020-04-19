Today’s iRacing Cup race in virtual Richmond: start time and more

The fourth round of the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing series takes place today in the Toyota Owners 150 on a virtual Richmond Raceway.

In contrast to Homestead and Texas with 35 entries and Bristol with 32 entries, only 30 current or former NASCAR Cup drivers are registered in Richmond.

William Byron won the last race two weeks ago on a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Here is the information about today’s virtual race:

(All times are east)

DIGNITARIES: Country stars Rascal Flatts will sing the national anthem. Actor Kelsey Grammer will give the order to start engines. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, Joe Gibbs, will give the appeal.

FORMAT: The feature will be 150 laps (112.5 miles) around the 0.750 mile D-shaped oval. The green flag is at 1:13 pm. In the Feature Race, drivers receive a complete reset to repair damage. The cars have fixed settings. There are up to three attempts to achieve a green / white / checkered finish.

TIME SCHEDULE: Around 10:30 a.m.CET, there will be a 25-round qualifier with 13 drivers (not on TV or online). The two best drivers at the finish as well as two other drivers selected by FOX will receive preliminary starts to fill the field with 30 vehicles. The qualification feature contains no warnings or resets.

QUALIFYING RACE DRIVER: Quin Houff, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Brennan Poole, Bobby Labonte, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, Cole Custer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chad Finchum, JJ Yeley, Joey Gase, Landon Cassill and Daniel Suarez.

TV / RADIO: FOX and FS1 will broadcast the virtual race on television. Reporting begins at 1 p.m. The race can also be seen in the Fox Sports app.

CUP DRIVER PLANNED FOR COMPETITION: Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ty Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Matt DiBenedetto, Joey Logano, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Preece, John Hunter Nemechek, Bubba Wallace, Jimmie Johnson, Garrett Smithley, Alex Bowman, Timmy Hill and Christopher Bell.

ALSO RACE: Parker Kligerman.

WHAT DRIVERS SAY:

DENNY HAMLIN: "Of course, iRacing is not exactly the same as driving our real FedEx Camry, but it is as close to simulation as possible." We already have a win in this iRacing series, so I definitely think we can do it again. "

Kyle Busch: "It will definitely be more serious because I'm working on getting better with our M & M's Camry. I struggled to qualify in the first few races and was able to work my way forward every time. Qualifying has been a struggle for me so far I've been back in the top 10 in every race but every time I've been involved in a wreck that didn't allow me to finish very well. It's still fun but there are moments of crash when I did know that I have put a lot of work into getting better and I just want to finish well and it can still be frustrating. "

JIMMIE JOHNSON: "It gave me a bit of structure; more than I honestly expected because I was so far behind in the Sim experience. But seeing the audience numbers and understanding how much fun the fans are watching has motivated me and I was very interested in keeping it going, "said Johnson. "When we looked around and saw that other sports were trying to figure out how to offer their fans virtually anything, we were one of the first, if not the first, to do it well and break all sorts of records. So, beware of all who make it and our partners on the television side to make this happen.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK: "It is fun to be back this weekend. I got close to Bristol and the feeling is the same as in a real car – you want to win. … It is as realistic as we can do it without actually being on the track and in Being a car is different, but it is still exciting and I race to win and represent all of our partners. "

KEVIN HARVICK: "I tried to practice for an hour a day. I have Busch Light on my Ford Mustang and I will have fun with it. I won a road race this week (on iRacing) … after collapsing in the first four races. Me I won a Legends race by default because the whole field crashed, but these are really my only two iRacing victories. They're not pretty. I recently destroyed the entire field in a Legends race after going into lap one from the front row. So that was a lot of entertainment. I think the whole iRacing thing is really something that should be fun for everyone, that should fill a time gap during this crazy pandemic. The whole iRacing put me in a whole new network introduced by people and opened my eyes to a whole new group of racers. It's a different culture, but it's still a racing culture. "

