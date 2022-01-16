Today’s message from Paige Spiranac is for Ben Roethlisberger.

All season long, the majority of the sports world has doubted Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Sunday, those doubts persist.

The Steelers are the No. 1 team in the NFL.

The AFC’s No. 7 seed will face the No. 1 seed.

On Sunday night, the Chiefs will face the No. 2 seeded Patriots in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

No one thinks the Steelers will win.

“We haven’t talked about it,” Roethlisberger said this week. “But I think, as a group, you understand that we probably aren’t supposed to be here.”

“We’re probably not a particularly good football team.”

We’re probably number 14 out of 14 teams.

In the playoffs, we’re double-digit underdogs.

So let’s go play and have a good time and see what happens.”

Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer turned sports media personality, is one of those who doubt Big Ben.

Spiranac is a Steelers fan, but she’s spent the entire season mocking Big Ben.

She did, however, apologize before the Wild Card round after last week’s big win.

Paige Spiranac Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger Today

Paige Spiranac Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger Today