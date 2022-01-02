Today’s Must-See NFL Referee Moment

Normally, during a penalty call, NFL fans dread hearing the voice of a referee over the loudspeaker.

However, the referee for one of today’s games turned it into a viral sensation.

Referee Shawn Smith decided to inject some personality into a penalty call late in the first half of today’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins.

He said “Hey, hey, hey” into the intercom before making his announcement.

At Nissan Stadium, Smith’s fans decided to have some fun with him.

As Smith began calling out the penalty, they all yelled back, “Heyyy.”

Referees are almost never seen doing anything other than acting like machines.

This performance was a breath of fresh air.

As a result, the NFL community thought that small moment was fantastic.

And it’s clear from the response on social media:

Watch: Awesome NFL Referee Moment Going Viral Today

